UNLV vs. San Jose State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (24-2) and the San Jose State Spartans (3-21) at Cox Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-55 and heavily favors UNLV to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 16.
The Lady Rebels are coming off of a 76-63 victory over Boise State in their last outing on Saturday.
UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNLV vs. San Jose State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 84, San Jose State 55
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels captured their signature win of the season on February 2, when they grabbed a 93-75 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.
- UNLV has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
- The Lady Rebels have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNLV is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-63 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 14
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on January 19
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on December 29
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on December 31
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 110) on January 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game (scoring 77.8 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball while allowing 64.1 per contest to rank 176th in college basketball) and have a +355 scoring differential overall.
- UNLV is posting 77.5 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 0.3 fewer points per game than its season average (77.8).
- The Lady Rebels score 79.6 points per game in home games, compared to 75.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.9 points per contest.
- Defensively, UNLV has been better at home this year, ceding 62.7 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Rebels have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 78.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 77.8 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.