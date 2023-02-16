Thursday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (24-2) and the San Jose State Spartans (3-21) at Cox Pavilion has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-55 and heavily favors UNLV to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET on February 16.

The Lady Rebels are coming off of a 76-63 victory over Boise State in their last outing on Saturday.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 84, San Jose State 55

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels captured their signature win of the season on February 2, when they grabbed a 93-75 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has five wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

The Lady Rebels have tied for the third-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, UNLV is 10-1 (.909%) -- tied for the 28th-most victories.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

79-63 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 14

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on January 19

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on December 29

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on December 31

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 110) on January 21

UNLV Performance Insights