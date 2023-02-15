Lauri Markkanen and his Utah Jazz teammates match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 123-117 win over the Pacers, Markkanen tallied 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Below we will dive into Markkanen's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Lauri Markkanen Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.9 25.2 Rebounds 9.5 8.6 8.0 Assists 2.5 1.8 1.8 PRA 37.5 35.3 35 PR 35.5 33.5 33.2 3PM 3.5 3.0 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Lauri Markkanen's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Lauri Markkanen Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Markkanen is responsible for attempting 16.8% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.4 per game.

Markkanen is averaging 7.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 17.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Markkanen's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the fifth-most possessions per game with 103.0.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked eighth in the league, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per contest, the Grizzlies are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies have allowed 26.6 per game, 29th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies concede 13.0 made 3-pointers per contest, 26th-ranked in the NBA.

Lauri Markkanen vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 29 21 8 1 1 2 0 10/31/2022 32 31 11 2 4 4 1 10/29/2022 38 23 9 5 2 1 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Markkanen or any of his Jazz teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.