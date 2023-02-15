Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (34-22) are 7.5-point favorites against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (29-30) Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup tips off at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Wednesday, February 15, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and SportsNet RM

BSSE and SportsNet RM Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Jazz vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Jazz 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Grizzlies

Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 7.5)

Jazz (+ 7.5) Pick OU: Under (239.5)



The Grizzlies have covered less often than the Jazz this season, putting up an ATS record of 26-27-3, compared to the 32-27-0 mark of the Jazz.

Memphis covers the spread when it is a 7.5-point favorite or more 41.2% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 7.5 or more (71.4%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (57.6% of the time) than Memphis and its opponents (46.4%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 15-15, while the Grizzlies are 33-12 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Utah is third-best in the league on offense (117.7 points scored per game) and ranked 23rd defensively (117.2 points conceded).

With 25.8 assists per game, the Jazz are eighth in the league.

The Jazz are the fifth-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (14.1 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.3%).

In 2022-23, Utah has attempted 56.3% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 43.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 66.7% of Utah's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 33.3% have been 3-pointers.

