The Utah Jazz, with Collin Sexton, match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent action, a 123-117 win over the Pacers, Sexton totaled 18 points, six assists and two steals.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 14.6 15.3 Rebounds 3.5 2.3 2.5 Assists 4.5 2.9 3.3 PRA 27.5 19.8 21.1 PR 22.5 16.9 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.2



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the Grizzlies

Sexton is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.8 per game.

He's connected on 1.0 threes per game, or 5.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Sexton's opponents, the Grizzlies, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 104.7 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 103 per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Grizzlies are ranked eighth in the NBA, allowing 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Grizzlies have allowed 43.8 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Grizzlies have conceded 26.6 per contest, 29th in the NBA.

Conceding 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Grizzlies are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Collin Sexton vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2022 24 15 2 0 2 0 2 10/29/2022 32 19 2 4 3 1 0

