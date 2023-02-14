UNLV vs. San Jose State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 14
The San Jose State Spartans (15-10, 6-6 MWC) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the UNLV Rebels (16-9, 5-8 MWC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|San Jose State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-6.5)
|140.5
|-250
|+200
|DraftKings
|UNLV (-6)
|140.5
|-260
|+220
|PointsBet
|UNLV (-6)
|140.5
|-278
|+230
|Tipico
|UNLV (-6.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
UNLV vs. San Jose State Betting Trends
- UNLV has put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.
- Rebels games have hit the over 17 out of 24 times this season.
- San Jose State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Spartans' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.
UNLV Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- UNLV is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (78th in the country) than its computer ranking (83rd).
- Based on its moneyline odds, UNLV has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
