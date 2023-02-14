The San Jose State Spartans (15-10, 6-6 MWC) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the UNLV Rebels (16-9, 5-8 MWC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: MW Network

UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UNLV Moneyline San Jose State Moneyline
BetMGM UNLV (-6.5) 140.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UNLV (-6) 140.5 -260 +220 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UNLV (-6) 140.5 -278 +230 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico UNLV (-6.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

UNLV vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

  • UNLV has put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Rebels games have hit the over 17 out of 24 times this season.
  • San Jose State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Spartans' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UNLV Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • UNLV is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (78th in the country) than its computer ranking (83rd).
  • Based on its moneyline odds, UNLV has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

