The San Jose State Spartans (15-10, 6-6 MWC) will attempt to break a five-game road losing skid at the UNLV Rebels (16-9, 5-8 MWC) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the UNLV vs. San Jose State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UNLV vs. San Jose State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

UNLV vs. San Jose State Betting Trends

UNLV has put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Rebels games have hit the over 17 out of 24 times this season.

San Jose State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Spartans' 24 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UNLV Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UNLV is five spots higher based on its national championship odds (78th in the country) than its computer ranking (83rd).

Based on its moneyline odds, UNLV has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.