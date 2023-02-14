Pacific Division foes meet when the Phoenix Suns (31-27) host the Sacramento Kings (32-24) at Footprint Center, beginning at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The Kings are 3-point underdogs in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season.

Kings vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and NBCS-CA

BSAZ and NBCS-CA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Kings vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 117 - Kings 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Suns (- 3)

Suns (- 3) Pick OU: Under (234)



The Kings' .536 ATS win percentage (30-25-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .517 mark (30-27-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Phoenix (15-10) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (60%) than Sacramento (10-6) does as the underdog (62.5%).

When it comes to eclipsing the point total in 2022-23, Phoenix does it in fewer games (43.1% of the time) than Sacramento (48.2%).

The Suns have a .629 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (22-13) this season while the Kings have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (9-12).

Kings Performance Insights

Offensively, Sacramento is the best team in the NBA (119.6 points per game). Defensively, it is 22nd (117.1 points allowed per game).

The Kings are fifth-best in the league in assists (26.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Kings are seventh in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.2 per game) and 10th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

In 2022-23, Sacramento has taken 58.6% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 41.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.4% of Sacramento's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.6% have been 3-pointers.

