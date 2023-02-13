Jazz vs. Pacers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 13
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:02 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (25-33) are 1-point favorites as they attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they host the Utah Jazz (28-30) on Monday, February 13, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and BSIN.
Jazz vs. Pacers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, February 13, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSIN
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Jazz vs. Pacers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Pacers 117 - Jazz 116
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Pacers
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 1)
- Pick OU:
Under (242.5)
- The Jazz have a 31-27-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 30-27-1 mark of the Pacers.
- Indiana covers the spread when it is a 1-point favorite or more 45.5% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 1 or more (70%).
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the over/under 58.6% of the time this season (34 out of 58). That's more often than Indiana and its opponents have (27 out of 58).
- The Pacers have a .636 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (7-4) this season while the Jazz have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (15-15).
Jazz Performance Insights
- Utah is the fourth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.6 per game) and 24th in points allowed (117.2).
- The Jazz are 10th in the league in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Jazz are fifth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.1 per game), and they rank No. 13 in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
- In 2022-23, Utah has taken 43.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 56.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 33.3% of Utah's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 66.7% have been 2-pointers.
