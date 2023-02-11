UNLV vs. San Diego State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 MWC) and the UNLV Rebels (16-8, 5-7 MWC) take the floor at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX. The game has no set line.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Where: San Diego, California
- Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rebels Betting Records & Stats
- Rebels games have hit the over in 15 out of 21 opportunities (71.4%).
- UNLV has a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- UNLV (13-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 14.3% more often than San Diego State (10-11-0) this year.
UNLV vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|74.3
|150.4
|65.5
|134
|139.3
|UNLV
|76.1
|150.4
|68.5
|134
|137.2
Additional UNLV Insights & Trends
- UNLV has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
- Seven of the Rebels' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- UNLV has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year in conference play.
- The Rebels put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs give up.
- When it scores more than 65.5 points, UNLV is 11-7 against the spread and 14-7 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|10-11-0
|12-9-0
|UNLV
|13-8-0
|15-6-0
UNLV vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits
|San Diego State
|UNLV
|12-1
|Home Record
|8-5
|6-1
|Away Record
|4-3
|4-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-6-0
|5-2-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-2-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.8
|73
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|76.7
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|4-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-2-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.