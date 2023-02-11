The No. 25 San Diego State Aztecs (19-5, 10-2 MWC) and the UNLV Rebels (16-8, 5-7 MWC) take the floor at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FOX. The game has no set line.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Saturday, February 11, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

Rebels games have hit the over in 15 out of 21 opportunities (71.4%).

UNLV has a 13-8-0 record against the spread this season.

UNLV (13-8-0 ATS) has covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 14.3% more often than San Diego State (10-11-0) this year.

UNLV vs. San Diego State Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 74.3 150.4 65.5 134 139.3 UNLV 76.1 150.4 68.5 134 137.2

Additional UNLV Insights & Trends

UNLV has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

Seven of the Rebels' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

UNLV has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year in conference play.

The Rebels put up an average of 76.1 points per game, 10.6 more points than the 65.5 the Aztecs give up.

When it scores more than 65.5 points, UNLV is 11-7 against the spread and 14-7 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 10-11-0 12-9-0 UNLV 13-8-0 15-6-0

UNLV vs. San Diego State Home/Away Splits

San Diego State UNLV 12-1 Home Record 8-5 6-1 Away Record 4-3 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 5-2-0 Away ATS Record 5-2-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 76.7 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 4-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-2-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.