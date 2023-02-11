The Boise State Broncos (13-13) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Lady Rebels have won 14 games in a row.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UNLV vs. Boise State Scoring Comparison

  • The Lady Rebels put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.2 the Broncos allow.
  • When UNLV gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 16-0.
  • UNLV is 22-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
  • The 66.1 points per game the Broncos put up are just 1.9 more points than the Lady Rebels allow (64.2).
  • Boise State has an 8-4 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
  • Boise State has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
  • The Broncos are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Rebels concede to opponents.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/2/2023 @ New Mexico W 93-75 Dreamstyle Arena
2/4/2023 @ Air Force W 98-57 Clune Arena
2/9/2023 Fresno State W 64-63 Cox Pavilion
2/11/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
2/16/2023 San Jose State - Cox Pavilion
2/23/2023 Utah State - Cox Pavilion

