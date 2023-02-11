The Boise State Broncos (13-13) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Lady Rebels have won 14 games in a row.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho TV: Stadium

UNLV vs. Boise State Scoring Comparison

The Lady Rebels put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.2 the Broncos allow.

When UNLV gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 16-0.

UNLV is 22-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.

The 66.1 points per game the Broncos put up are just 1.9 more points than the Lady Rebels allow (64.2).

Boise State has an 8-4 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.

Boise State has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.

The Broncos are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Rebels concede to opponents.

UNLV Schedule