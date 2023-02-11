How to Watch the UNLV vs. Boise State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:30 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boise State Broncos (13-13) will aim to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, 2023. The Lady Rebels have won 14 games in a row.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- TV: Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UNLV vs. Boise State Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Rebels put up an average of 77.8 points per game, 14.6 more points than the 63.2 the Broncos allow.
- When UNLV gives up fewer than 66.1 points, it is 16-0.
- UNLV is 22-1 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
- The 66.1 points per game the Broncos put up are just 1.9 more points than the Lady Rebels allow (64.2).
- Boise State has an 8-4 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
- Boise State has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.8 points.
- The Broncos are making 42.9% of their shots from the field, the same percentage the Lady Rebels concede to opponents.
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|@ New Mexico
|W 93-75
|Dreamstyle Arena
|2/4/2023
|@ Air Force
|W 98-57
|Clune Arena
|2/9/2023
|Fresno State
|W 64-63
|Cox Pavilion
|2/11/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|2/16/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
|2/23/2023
|Utah State
|-
|Cox Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.