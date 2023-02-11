UNLV vs. Boise State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) and the Boise State Broncos (13-13) at ExtraMile Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored UNLV taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Lady Rebels won their most recent matchup 64-63 against Fresno State on Thursday.
UNLV vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
UNLV vs. Boise State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 74, Boise State 59
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels' signature win this season came in a 93-75 victory on February 2 against the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.
- UNLV has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- According to the RPI, the Broncos have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 107th-most in Division 1.
- UNLV has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-63 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 14
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on January 19
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on December 29
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on December 31
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 110) on January 21
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game (posting 77.8 points per game, 20th in college basketball, and conceding 64.2 per outing, 178th in college basketball) and have a +342 scoring differential.
- In conference action, UNLV is scoring fewer points (77.6 per game) than it is overall (77.8) in 2022-23.
- The Lady Rebels average 79.6 points per game at home, and 75.6 away.
- In 2022-23 UNLV is giving up 3.3 fewer points per game at home (62.7) than away (66.0).
- The Lady Rebels are putting up 78.1 points per contest over their last 10 games, compared to their season average of 77.8.
