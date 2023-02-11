Saturday's game between the UNLV Lady Rebels (23-2) and the Boise State Broncos (13-13) at ExtraMile Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-59, with heavily favored UNLV taking home the win. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

The Lady Rebels won their most recent matchup 64-63 against Fresno State on Thursday.

UNLV vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

UNLV vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 74, Boise State 59

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels' signature win this season came in a 93-75 victory on February 2 against the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has five wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Broncos have four losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 107th-most in Division 1.

UNLV has nine wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 41st-most in the country.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

79-63 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 14

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on January 19

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on December 29

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on December 31

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 110) on January 21

UNLV Performance Insights