Saturday's contest features the New Mexico Lobos (14-11) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-16) facing off at Lawlor Events Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-67 win for New Mexico according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 67-51 loss to San Diego State.

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: New Mexico 70, Nevada 67

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack's best win this season came in a 64-59 victory against the Air Force Falcons on January 7.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

The Wolf Pack have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (six).

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 21

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 25

78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on January 14

68-63 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on February 4

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 320) on January 26

Nevada Performance Insights