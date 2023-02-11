Nevada vs. New Mexico Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest features the New Mexico Lobos (14-11) and the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-16) facing off at Lawlor Events Center in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 70-67 win for New Mexico according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent game on Thursday, the Wolf Pack suffered a 67-51 loss to San Diego State.
Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
Nevada vs. New Mexico Score Prediction
- Prediction: New Mexico 70, Nevada 67
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack's best win this season came in a 64-59 victory against the Air Force Falcons on January 7.
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Nevada is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.
- The Wolf Pack have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (six).
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 21
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 25
- 78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on January 14
- 68-63 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on February 4
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 320) on January 26
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack are being outscored by 2.5 points per game with a -60 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.2 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per contest (270th in college basketball).
- In conference games, Nevada puts up fewer points per game (64.4) than its season average (65.2).
- Offensively the Wolf Pack have played better at home this season, averaging 64.9 points per game, compared to 64.3 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, Nevada has been better in home games this year, allowing 60.3 points per game, compared to 74.6 in away games.
- The Wolf Pack's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, putting up 63.9 points a contest compared to the 65.2 they've averaged this season.
