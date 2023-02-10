Kenan Blackshear and Isaiah Hill are two players to watch on Friday at 11:00 PM ET, when the Nevada Wolf Pack (19-6, 9-3 MWC) go head to head with the Fresno State Bulldogs (9-14, 5-7 MWC) at Lawlor Events Center.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.

How to Watch Nevada vs. Fresno State

Game Day: Friday, February 10

Friday, February 10 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Arena: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Location: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Nevada's Last Game

On Tuesday, in its most recent game, Nevada defeated the New Mexico 77-76. With 28 points, Jarod Lucas was its top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jarod Lucas 28 3 1 0 0 6 Kenan Blackshear 12 0 3 1 0 1 Will Baker 10 5 0 0 0 0

Nevada Players to Watch

Blackshear is tops on the Wolf Pack at 4.6 assists per game, while also averaging 4.1 rebounds and 14.6 points.

Lucas averages a team-best 17.8 points per contest. He is also averaging 2.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 41.9% from the floor and 39.9% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Darrion Williams puts up a team-high 7.1 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 7.0 points and 2.8 assists, shooting 39.3% from the floor and 32.5% from downtown with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Will Baker is posting 13.4 points, 0.8 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game.

Tre Coleman posts 5.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 1.0 steal and 0.9 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)