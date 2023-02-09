Thursday's contest that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (22-2) against the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-17) at Cox Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of UNLV, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.

In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Rebels claimed a 98-57 victory against Air Force.

UNLV vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

UNLV vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 77, Fresno State 62

UNLV Schedule Analysis

The Lady Rebels captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they secured a 93-75 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.

UNLV has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).

The Lady Rebels have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins

79-63 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 14

73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on December 29

71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on January 19

63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 110) on January 21

91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on December 31

UNLV Performance Insights