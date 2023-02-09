UNLV vs. Fresno State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:48 PM PST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the UNLV Lady Rebels (22-2) against the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-17) at Cox Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of UNLV, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 9.
In their last outing on Saturday, the Lady Rebels claimed a 98-57 victory against Air Force.
UNLV vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UNLV vs. Fresno State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 77, Fresno State 62
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels captured their best win of the season on February 2, when they secured a 93-75 victory over the New Mexico Lobos, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 87) in our computer rankings.
- UNLV has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (five).
- The Lady Rebels have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-63 at home over New Mexico (No. 87) on January 14
- 73-67 at home over Wyoming (No. 102) on December 29
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 102) on January 19
- 63-58 on the road over Colorado State (No. 110) on January 21
- 91-88 at home over Colorado State (No. 110) on December 31
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels have a +341 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.4 points per game to rank 19th in college basketball and are allowing 64.2 per contest to rank 180th in college basketball.
- With 78.8 points per game in MWC contests, UNLV is scoring 0.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (78.4 PPG).
- Offensively the Lady Rebels have performed better in home games this season, scoring 80.8 points per game, compared to 75.6 per game in away games.
- At home, UNLV is giving up 3.3 fewer points per game (62.7) than in road games (66.0).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Rebels have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 78.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 78.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.