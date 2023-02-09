Thursday's contest at Lawlor Events Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-15) going head to head against the San Diego State Aztecs (18-7) at 9:30 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Nevada, who are favored by our model.

In their last time out, the Wolf Pack won on Saturday 68-63 against Utah State.

Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Nevada vs. San Diego State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 67, San Diego State 61

Nevada Schedule Analysis

The Wolf Pack notched their signature win of the season on January 7, when they took down the Air Force Falcons, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 64-59.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Nevada is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolf Pack are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.

Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins

75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 21

64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 25

68-63 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on February 4

78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on January 14

74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 320) on January 26

Nevada Performance Insights