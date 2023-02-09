Nevada vs. San Diego State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Thursday's contest at Lawlor Events Center has the Nevada Wolf Pack (8-15) going head to head against the San Diego State Aztecs (18-7) at 9:30 PM ET on February 9. Our computer prediction projects a 67-61 win for Nevada, who are favored by our model.
In their last time out, the Wolf Pack won on Saturday 68-63 against Utah State.
Nevada vs. San Diego State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
Nevada vs. San Diego State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nevada 67, San Diego State 61
Nevada Schedule Analysis
- The Wolf Pack notched their signature win of the season on January 7, when they took down the Air Force Falcons, who rank No. 122 in our computer rankings, 64-59.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Nevada is 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most defeats.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Wolf Pack are 1-6 (.143%) -- tied for the 28th-most defeats.
Nevada 2022-23 Best Wins
- 75-69 at home over Fresno State (No. 192) on January 21
- 64-47 at home over Milwaukee (No. 201) on November 25
- 68-63 on the road over Utah State (No. 265) on February 4
- 78-58 at home over Utah State (No. 265) on January 14
- 74-67 on the road over San Jose State (No. 320) on January 26
Nevada Performance Insights
- The Wolf Pack have a -44 scoring differential, falling short by 1.9 points per game. They're putting up 65.8 points per game to rank 168th in college basketball and are allowing 67.7 per contest to rank 272nd in college basketball.
- Nevada's offense has been less effective in MWC games this season, tallying 65.5 points per contest, compared to its season average of 65.8 PPG.
- The Wolf Pack are putting up 66.1 points per game this year at home, which is 1.8 more points than they're averaging on the road (64.3).
- At home, Nevada is ceding 14.8 fewer points per game (59.8) than in away games (74.6).
- The Wolf Pack have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 65.2 points per game in their last 10 contests, 0.6 points fewer than the 65.8 they've scored this year.
