The Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) are home in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming

Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming TV: FOX Sports Networks

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.

UNLV is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 320th.

The Rebels' 76.4 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 72.0 the Cowboys allow.

UNLV has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.

UNLV Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 UNLV is scoring 0.2 fewer points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (78.0).

In 2022-23 the Rebels are conceding 6.9 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (75.3).

UNLV drains fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (38.9%).

UNLV Schedule