How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:28 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) are home in MWC play against the UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.
UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
UNLV Stats Insights
- The Rebels have shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points below the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Cowboys have averaged.
- UNLV is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Rebels are the 206th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 320th.
- The Rebels' 76.4 points per game are only 4.4 more points than the 72.0 the Cowboys allow.
- UNLV has an 11-0 record when giving up fewer than 70.5 points.
UNLV Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 UNLV is scoring 0.2 fewer points per game at home (77.8) than on the road (78.0).
- In 2022-23 the Rebels are conceding 6.9 fewer points per game at home (68.4) than away (75.3).
- UNLV drains fewer 3-pointers at home (8.2 per game) than away (8.5). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.2%) than on the road (38.9%).
UNLV Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Nevada
|W 68-62
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/31/2023
|@ Colorado State
|W 83-71
|Moby Arena
|2/3/2023
|Fresno State
|L 82-79
|Thomas & Mack Center
|2/8/2023
|@ Wyoming
|-
|Arena-Auditorium
|2/11/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|2/14/2023
|San Jose State
|-
|Thomas & Mack Center
