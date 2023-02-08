The Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) square off against the UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium. Hunter Maldonado of the Cowboys and Elijah Harkless of the Rebels are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Arena-Auditorium

Arena-Auditorium Location: Laramie, Wyoming

TV: FOX Sports Networks

UNLV's Last Game

UNLV lost its previous game to the Fresno State, 82-79, on Friday. Harkless was its high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Elijah Harkless 27 4 4 1 1 2 Keshon Gilbert 19 5 3 1 0 0 Luis Rodriguez 9 5 0 1 0 2

UNLV Players to Watch

Keshon Gilbert tops the Rebels in assists (3.6 per game), and posts 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. He also puts up 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Luis Rodriguez is the Rebels' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he delivers 11.9 points and 1.3 assists.

The Rebels receive 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from David Muoka.

The Rebels get 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Justin Webster.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)