Top UNLV Players to Watch vs. Wyoming - February 8
The Wyoming Cowboys (7-15, 2-8 MWC) square off against the UNLV Rebels (15-8, 4-7 MWC) at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Arena-Auditorium. Hunter Maldonado of the Cowboys and Elijah Harkless of the Rebels are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on FOX Sports Networks.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
How to Watch UNLV vs. Wyoming
- Game Day: Wednesday, February 8
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Arena-Auditorium
- Location: Laramie, Wyoming
- TV: FOX Sports Networks | Watch live on FuboTV
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UNLV's Last Game
UNLV lost its previous game to the Fresno State, 82-79, on Friday. Harkless was its high scorer with 27 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Elijah Harkless
|27
|4
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Keshon Gilbert
|19
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Luis Rodriguez
|9
|5
|0
|1
|0
|2
UNLV Players to Watch
Keshon Gilbert tops the Rebels in assists (3.6 per game), and posts 12.4 points and 4 rebounds. He also puts up 2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Luis Rodriguez is the Rebels' top rebounder (5.7 per game), and he delivers 11.9 points and 1.3 assists.
The Rebels receive 4.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game from David Muoka.
The Rebels get 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Justin Webster.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Elijah Harkless
|19.5
|5.8
|4.1
|1.5
|0.4
|1.1
|Keshon Gilbert
|11.2
|4.5
|3.4
|1.9
|0
|0.8
|Luis Rodriguez
|9
|4.3
|0.9
|1.2
|0.2
|1.2
|Justin Webster
|9.5
|1.5
|0.9
|0.7
|0.1
|2.2
|Victor Iwuakor
|4.3
|3.7
|0.3
|1
|1.4
|0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.