The Nevada Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 MWC) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 6-4 MWC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.

Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico

Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico TV: FOX Sports Networks

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.3% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Nevada has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.

The Lobos are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 324th.

The Wolf Pack put up just 2.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (71.5).

Nevada is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 82.0 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Nevada is averaging 12.6 more points per game at home (78.7) than on the road (66.1).

At home, the Wolf Pack give up 64.7 points per game. Away, they concede 65.6.

At home, Nevada sinks 7.4 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (30.2%).

Nevada Schedule