How to Watch Nevada vs. New Mexico on TV or Live Stream - February 7
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM PST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (18-6, 8-3 MWC) hope to halt a three-game road losing skid at the New Mexico Lobos (19-4, 6-4 MWC) on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET.
In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this game on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Nevada vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Dreamstyle Arena in Albuquerque, New Mexico
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 44.5% from the field, 2.2% higher than the 42.3% the Lobos' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Nevada has a 14-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.3% from the field.
- The Lobos are the rebounding team in the country, the Wolf Pack rank 324th.
- The Wolf Pack put up just 2.0 more points per game (73.5) than the Lobos give up to opponents (71.5).
- Nevada is 17-5 when giving up fewer than 82.0 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 Nevada is averaging 12.6 more points per game at home (78.7) than on the road (66.1).
- At home, the Wolf Pack give up 64.7 points per game. Away, they concede 65.6.
- At home, Nevada sinks 7.4 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more than it averages on the road (6.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.5%) than on the road (30.2%).
Nevada Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|@ UNLV
|L 68-62
|Thomas & Mack Center
|1/31/2023
|San Diego State
|W 75-66
|Lawlor Events Center
|2/3/2023
|Air Force
|W 72-52
|Lawlor Events Center
|2/7/2023
|@ New Mexico
|-
|Dreamstyle Arena
|2/10/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|2/18/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.