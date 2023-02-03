Looking to place a bet on the matchup between Nevada and Air Force? If your area has legal online betting and you aren't in on the action yet, keep reading to find out how you can join BetMGM and receive the most lucrative offer possible for new customers with our BetMGM bonus!

Nevada vs. Air Force Odds and BetMGM Promo

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023

Friday, February 3, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Lawlor Events Center Line: Nevada -11.5

Nevada -11.5 Point Total: 133.5

How to bet on the moneyline and spread

Have the desire to put money on the Wolf Pack's matchup against the Falcons but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, spread, and over/under are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Wolf Pack -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 with -110 odds on the Wolf Pack to take down the Falcons, and the Wolf Pack emerge with the victory, you'd get back $19. Currently, this matchup doesn't have a moneyline, but check back often, as one could be posted at a later time.

Spread betting, like wagering on the Wolf Pack at -11.5, is a little more complicated. However, in certain situations, it can provide a bigger payout. In this case, the -11.5 means that the Wolf Pack must win by at least 12 points to "cover the spread." If the Wolf Pack don't win by at least 12 points, or lose the game outright, then the Falcons will "cover" the spread, making them the correct pick.

Other bets you can make

Looking for a simpler way to bet on a game? Try wagering on the over/under (or point total). Simply pick whether you believe the combined score of both teams at the conclusion of the contest will be higher or lower than the over/under. That's all there is to it. If you, say, bet $10 on the over (with odds of -105), you'd get back $20 if the final score is higher than the set point total.

There are lots of other ways to bet, too. You can wager on game props (will Nevada win the race to 10 points?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

Please note: Not all offers are available in all areas, and they are subject to change. Visit the BetMGM website or app for full details, terms, and conditions. You must be 21+ to bet.