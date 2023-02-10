The UNLV Rebels (16-8) are not considered to be in the running to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.

At 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, the Rebels match up with the San Diego State Aztecs on the road. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

UNLV NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 67th Bet $100 to win $50000 Pre-New Year +25000 60th Bet $100 to win $25000 Preseason +50000 91st Bet $100 to win $50000

UNLV Team Stats

UNLV is outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +184 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.1 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allows 68.5 per outing (145th in college basketball).

This year, the Rebels are 8-5 at home with a 4-3 record on the road while going 4-0 in neutral-site games.

UNLV is 12-6 in games it was listed as the favorite, and 3-2 in games it was listed as the underdog.

In MWC games, UNLV is 5-7. It is 11-1 outside of conference play.

When favored by 3.5 points or more this season, UNLV is 9-5. Meanwhile, it has a 3-1 record when favored by three points or fewer.

UNLV Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-3 | Q2 Record: 4-1 | Q3 Record: 5-3 | Q3 Record: 5-1

1-3 | 4-1 | 5-3 | 5-1 UNLV has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, UNLV is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best UNLV Players

Elijah Harkless leads the Rebels in scoring, racking up 18.1 points per game.

Luis Rodriguez paces UNLV with 5.6 rebounds per game, and Keshon Gilbert leads the squad with 3.6 assists per outing.

The Rebels are led by Justin Webster from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.7 shots from deep per game.

UNLV's steals leader is Rodriguez, who collects 2.0 per game. David Muoka leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks a contest.

