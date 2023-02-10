UNLV Odds to Win 2023 March Madness
The UNLV Rebels (16-8) are not considered to be in the running to win the championship at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, at +50000 on the moneyline.
Check out the latest futures and game odds for UNLV and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
At 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 11, the Rebels match up with the San Diego State Aztecs on the road. Bookmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.
UNLV NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds
|Odds
|NCAA Rank
|Payout
|Current
|+50000
|67th
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Pre-New Year
|+25000
|60th
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|Preseason
|+50000
|91st
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Get the best new user offer at BetMGM using our link.
UNLV Team Stats
- UNLV is outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game with a +184 scoring differential overall. It puts up 76.1 points per game (77th in college basketball) and allows 68.5 per outing (145th in college basketball).
- This year, the Rebels are 8-5 at home with a 4-3 record on the road while going 4-0 in neutral-site games.
- UNLV is 12-6 in games it was listed as the favorite, and 3-2 in games it was listed as the underdog.
- In MWC games, UNLV is 5-7. It is 11-1 outside of conference play.
- When favored by 3.5 points or more this season, UNLV is 9-5. Meanwhile, it has a 3-1 record when favored by three points or fewer.
UNLV Quadrant Records
- Q1 Record: 1-3 | Q2 Record: 4-1 | Q3 Record: 5-3 | Q3 Record: 5-1
- UNLV has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (four).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, UNLV is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus
Watch the college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV.
Best UNLV Players
- Elijah Harkless leads the Rebels in scoring, racking up 18.1 points per game.
- Luis Rodriguez paces UNLV with 5.6 rebounds per game, and Keshon Gilbert leads the squad with 3.6 assists per outing.
- The Rebels are led by Justin Webster from beyond the arc. He connects on 1.7 shots from deep per game.
- UNLV's steals leader is Rodriguez, who collects 2.0 per game. David Muoka leads the team averaging 1.3 blocks a contest.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.