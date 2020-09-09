Common Back Pain Causes and How to Treat Them

Sponsored -The following content was created on behalf of Spine Nevada and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Spine Nevada, visit Spine Nevada online.

Back pain is something that almost all of us deal with from one time to another. Back pain can be mild and nagging or, it could be more extreme and even cause loss of mobility. Although back pain can be caused by all sorts of different issues, there are a few more common that can be easily treated.

Around 80% of back pain is caused from sprains or strains. A little too much effort or maybe a twist in just the wrong direction and you could find yourself on the receiving end of a nagging bit of pain. Fortunately, physical therapy and activity will often help to correct these types of problems.

A few other common causes of back pain include osteoarthritis, herniated discs and bone spurs. These things can pinch nerves and cause back and leg pain from mild to severe. The good news is, most patients will never need a surgeon and there are many options for correcting and treating these types of back pain causes. Spine Nevada can help you find the best treatment to take care of those painful back problems.