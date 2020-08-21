Supporting Children Returning To School

Sponsored - It’s all about choices!

A gray backpack or a camouflage one? Faded jeans or dark denim? A blue folder or a red one?

Last year, back to school meant making all kinds of fun choices. But this year because of Covid-19, parents are faced with new choices. Families must decide the best plans for their children.

As parents and children struggle with this decision, uncertainty builds. (Will our children suffer with anxiety? Will they become anti-social because of social distancing?) The questions go on and on. The fact is Covid-19 brings uncertainty. Research shows that trying to fight these feelings can make our situation even worse. Being able to accept uncertainty helps us develop coping skills. While it may be hard to tell your child that you are not sure what will happen next, be real with them. “These are crazy times, and things are unpredictable, but we love you and will do everything we can to keep our family safe.” Your child will appreciate the honest answer.

Lisa K. Tager, a psychotherapist in Cape Cod, Massachusetts offers this piece of advice to the parents of her many patients who are grappling with 2020/2021 school-year decisions. “Take some time to really consider the best option. Talk with family members, friends, doctors, and your children. After you make this difficult decision, run with it,” says Tager.

“Try not to let the what ifs cloud your vision. Focus your energies on the things you can control, such as reminding your child to wear a mask, social distance, and wash hands frequently. Also, stay involved in your child’s new school experience,” Tager recommends.

Another way to feel positive about your decision is to keep open communication with your child and your child’s teacher. The SNACS team is just a few clicks away.

If you need more help making the school decision, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) offers a school-decision-making tool for parents, caregivers, and guardians. By responding to a few questions, the site will help you measure the risks. https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/schools-childcare/decision-tool.html

Talk to your Child

“Let the adults hold onto the worry and the responsibility,” Tager tells her young patients. “Just do your part. Wear your mask, wash your hands, stay distanced. And whenever things get tough, and they will, keep in mind that the situation is temporary. At some point, we will have a vaccine. For now, don’t worry about the decisions the adults have made.”

Plan for choices:

Provide choices and plan to ensure students feel safe and empowered to learn.

Hold family meetings for valuable conversations about choices, plans, ongoing challenges and celebrate wins. Know that choices are not permanent. As your circumstances change, so can your choices. Flexibility is key because the situation is fluid. Plan for predictable routines and practice them. Children learn from our cues – if we panic and are anxious, they will be too. So, it’s important to remain calm and focus on the positive. Reassure children they are not alone and get help if it’s needed – asking for help at school---for academics or social-emotional support –is the most important step to empower your child.

