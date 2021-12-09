Spend the Season with Santa at Scheels

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Scheels and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Scheels, visit https://www.scheels.com.

It’s that time of year when children can visit with Santa. This year, families can meet with Santa at Scheels! Visits will be held at the Scheels located at 1200 Scheels Drive in Sparks, Nevada.

Remaining Santa visits are from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday, December 18

Sunday, December 19

The Santa visits are a chance for children to come tell Santa and his elves what they want for Christmas. Parents are welcome to take pictures of their children with Santa and the elves. The events are also dog-friendly for the pet parents out there.

Children are also invited to send Santa a letter through the Scheels website. All the children who send letters to Santa will receive a response from the jolly man himself.

Does your child want to write a letter to Santa? Click here to get started. Learn more about events at the Reno Sparks Scheels on Facebook or the Reno Sparks Scheels website.