Effective Ways to Treat Incontinence

Urinary and fecal incontinence can interfere with your personal, professional and social life. Constant bathroom trips and concerns about symptoms can get in between your relationships with loved ones and affect the way you feel about yourself.

In a clinical study of patients with urinary urgency incontinence (after 6 months of therapy),93% of patients were satisfied with the therapy that Dr Sasse recommends *90% of patients experienced a ≥50% reduction in UUI symptoms *<2% of patients reported discomfort at the implant site.

If you have struggled with urinary or fecal incontinence for a long time, you might have already tried behavioral modifications or medical therapy but not found the lasting relief you need. With the help of Dr. Kent Sasse and the team at Sasse Surgical, Nevada’s premier center for continence solutions, the debilitating problem of urinary or fecal incontinence no longer has to affect your life.

LESS INVASIVE SOLUTIONS FOR LOSS OF BOWEL CONTROL. SASSE PROVIDES STATE OF THE ART SOLUTIONS FOR FECAL INCONTINENCE.

Fecal incontinence has long been a very frustrating and challenging problem, but new, less invasive solutions exist today that make a real difference and make life better. What is fecal incontinence or bowel incontinence, and why does it occur?Fecal incontinence is the loss of control of the bowels, resulting in leakage, seepage, frank accidents, and the wearing of pads or diapers. Fecal incontinence can refer to the lack of control of solid stool, liquid stool, or gas. Bowel incontinence occurs for a number of reasons. While the most common causes stem from pregnancy and childbirth, there are many other causes which can occur in men, or be unrelated to pregnancy.

CANDIDATES FOR SACRAL NEUROMODULATION THERAPY

Sacral nerve modulation is an option for anyone with bladder or bowel leakage, an overactive bladder or urinary retention who has not found relief through conservative treatment solutions. Sacral nerve modulation is an approved treatment for patients suffering with:

Overactive bladder (OAB) – the urgent need to urinate which may result in frequent urinary and/or incontinence (leakage) episodes

Urinary urgency frequency – the need to urinate 8 or more times a day

Urinary urgency incontinence (UUI) – the urgent need to urinate or trouble holding urine before making it to the restroom

Fecal (bowel) incontinence – sudden urges to pass stool and experience leakage of stool before making it to the restroom

Nonobstructive urinary retention (UR) – the inability to empty the bladder which results in symptoms of frequent urination or trouble urinating

WHY CHOOSE DR. SASSE AND THE CONTINENCE CENTER?

Dr. Sasse…Completed his Fellowship training in Colon and Rectal Surgery at the Lahey Clinic in Boston, Massachusetts. Conducted research and performed numerous pelvic floor evaluations for incontinence at the Lahey Clinic pelvic floor lab. Received a research award for his work on leakage and incontinence. Founded the first Continence Center in northern Nevada, offering complete evaluations with pelvic floor manometry and ultrasound. Has been providing outstanding relief to hundreds of patients using sacral neuromodulation. Serves as an adjunct assistant professor of surgery and cell biology at the School of Medicine of the University of Nevada. Has decades of experience with bowel and bladder disorders related to many conditions including diabetes, radiation, childbirth, aging, obesity, nerve injury, and trauma.

