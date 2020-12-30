Saint Mary’s Health Network Welcomes Lactation Experts

Sleeping newborn baby in mothers arms (©Picture Partners)

Sponsored - At Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, a dedicated team of internationally board-certified lactation consultants are passionate about providing care and serving you. While breastfeeding is natural it can be challenging, especially in the beginning. Lactation consultants are available to provide you and your baby personalized assistance.

Breastfeeding comes along during one of the most joyous and exciting times in your lives. However, each experience is unique and there can be a number of variables that effect the process for you. But do not worry! The team at Saint Mary’s provides expert-level care and advice to guide you along your breastfeeding journey.

Saint Mary’s is excited to offer multiple ways to go about receiving care and consultations. If delivering at Saint Mary’s, you will receive at least one visit from a lactation consultant during your stay. While at home, lactation consultants are still available to you. You are encouraged to call if you are having any breastfeeding issues or have questions after you leave the hospital. Virtual consultations are also offered free of charge. This is a great way to ask questions, seek advice, or gain information from the comfort of your home. Through virtual consultations, Saint Mary’s strives to meet your needs and provide help in any area that you are interested in while still accounting for scheduling flexibility. Additionally, Saint Mary’s provides a weekly support group for mothers. Please feel free to come ask questions, talk to other moms, receive further breastfeeding assistance, and even weigh your baby!

Contact and Scheduling

If you have any other questions or to schedule a consultation, please contact the Saint Mary’s Lactation Office at 775-770-3751 and they will be happy to assist you.