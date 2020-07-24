Postpartum Depression: You Are Not Alone

Sponsored - Postpartum depression is a mood disorder that can affect 1 in 7 mothers after childbirth. This condition has a wide variety of signs and symptoms and can appear at different times for different women. The most common of these symptoms are extreme sadness, anxiety and a feeling of exhaustion, which may make it difficult for moms to care for themselves and their babies. You are not alone and it is not your fault.

It is very important to speak to your doctor if you are experiencing any signs or symptoms that could be contributed to postpartum depression. Only a health care provider can confirm if you do have depression, but there are effective treatments for you or a loved one.

Medication, counseling and support groups are very effective treatment for postpartum depression. These treatments can be used together or alone, depending on the what the mother decides.

At Saint Mary’s Health Network, we believe that support groups can give you the tools and resources to help you through your periods of depression, while being surrounded by women going through the same thing. The Afterglow Postpartum Depression Support Group was created by Ashley Hanna-Morgan, LCSW PMH-C to combat postpartum depression and anxiety. The group meets weekly and will cover topics such as coping tools, self-care, what to expect, questions to ask your provider when considering medication, communicating with your partner, and attachment with your baby despite this illness. Along with all these useful tools, it gives moms a safe, confidential, and non-judgmental space to process with each other.

Babies are welcome! Group is FREE and open to all. You do not have to have delivered at Saint Mary's. Please register at www.SaintMarysReno.com with an active email account, as we will be sending you a confirmation and resources.

Here are some other resources to get you started.

Postpartum Support International Warmline: 1-800-944-4773

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255, available 24/7

MotherRisk Helpline: 1-877-439-2744 (for information about medications and breastfeeding)

Postpartu support international has online free live support in English and Spanish at www.postpartum.net

Propartumprogress.com is a resource website for information

Ashleyhannamorgan.com