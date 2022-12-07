Keeping your family healthy during the holidays

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, visit https://saintmarysreno.com/

Flu season is in full swing, and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is also spreading across the Northern Nevada pediatric community at a quickening pace. Those two things alone are enough to worry most parents, but then throw in the cold weather, icy roads, and the holiday stress, and this winter can seem overwhelming if anything goes wrong.

While the vast majority of pediatric patients who visit a hospital will not need to be admitted into the hospital for an overnight stay, it can still be a frightening experience to take your sick child or family member for a hospital visit. Here are some tips to keep your family healthy during this holiday season:

Teach children to wash their hands – wash them well and wash them often

Ensure everyone receives a flu shot, if possible, along with other vaccinations that are relevant to their age group

Clean common surfaces that are considered “high-touch”

Make sure children (and adults!) are resting and getting plenty of sleep

Visit your pediatrician if you have concerns about anything specific to your child

If your child does come down with a sickness and you’re worrying about what to do or how to get them proper treatment when symptoms become scary, just know that Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is open and ready to take care of you and your family. The Emergency Department at Saint Mary’s is staffed with licensed, board-certified emergency physicians that have been taking care of patients of all ages their entire careers. Caring for you and your little ones is their specialty.