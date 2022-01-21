Delivering a baby during COVID-19 can be a scary experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/our-services/labor-and-delivery-mother-baby/.

Copyright - Jeramie Lu Photography | www.JeramieLu.com | available for travel worldwide (jeramie lu photography)

We know that delivering a baby can be a scary experience, especially during a pandemic. Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is here to help make that process as smooth and safe as possible.

Everyone who comes to the hospital is screened at the Arlington entrance. The Arlington entrance is open from 5am to 8pm. After hours, everyone must come through the emergency entrance. Masks are required.

All admitted Labor and Delivery patients are tested for COVID, even if they are vaccinated. When you are admitted you may have two visitors if you are COVID negative. Your visitors can come and go, but we are still not allowing anyone under 12 years of age. The cafeteria is closed, but we have a coffee cart that’s open 24 hours.

If you are COVID positive and in labor, you will be placed in an isolation precaution room, and you may have one visitor. Your visitor will have to stay in the room with you at all times. Meal trays will be provided for your visitor during your stay. Breastfeeding is encouraged for all patients. If you are COVID positive, as long as you are stable, you can breastfeed with mask on and good hand hygiene.

We continue to provide Lactation support for all patients as well as FaceTime and phone call sessions after discharge. Prenatal classes are available online at www.saintmarysreno/classes.com. In person classes will be available in March for all the vaccinated patients. Ask your provider if you are a candidate for monoclonal antibodies and vaccination. Any concern or questions please contact your provider.