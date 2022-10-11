Saint Mary’s Regional Health: Dealing with diabetes when you’re pregnant

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Regional Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Regional Health, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/

Gestational diabetes is a form of diabetes that develops during pregnancy. The hormones in a woman’s body during pregnancy can make cells more insulin resistant, resulting in gestational diabetes.

During pregnancy, a healthcare provider will typically order a gestational diabetes blood test between 24-28 weeks. The good news is that 80% of women are able to control their blood sugar by diet alone, but for those whose hormones still cause insulin resistance, there may be a need for oral medications or even insulin.

When dealing with the risk of gestational diabetes, women should:

Work with their healthcare provider teams to plan healthy and appropriate meals

Exercise, even if it’s just a light, daily walk

Count the number of kicks their baby might do, starting at 26-32 weeks (this is called kick-counting)

Test their blood sugar on a regular basis

To learn more about gestational diabetes and best practices, guidelines, and other helpful tips, visit the Sweet Success Program site: https://www.cdappsweetsuccess.org/