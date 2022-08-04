The importance of water safety for children remains paramount

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Regional Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Regional Health, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

Drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death among children ages 1-4, and is the leading cause of unintentional injury-related death among children 19 and under. Therefore, no matter what age and skill level we need to be sure we are watching our children in and around the water. Make sure that you keep young children and weak swimmers within arm’s reach of an adult. When there are several adults present, choose one to be the water watcher. This person is responsible for watching the children for a certain period of time , such as 15 minutes. Teach children how to swim, every child should be watched while in the water but teaching children how to swim and water safety education will help them in the water.