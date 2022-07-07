The importance of safe sleep habits for babies

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Regional Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Regional Health , visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

To prevent suffocation during sleep, infants need to be in a safe sleep environment anytime the baby is sleeping including naps and sleeping in other homes. To help keep your baby safe during sleep remember the ABCs of safe sleep. A. Alone. B. Back. And C. Crib

Alone means that the baby always sleeps on their own. A baby should never sleep with parents, other children or animals. A baby alone in their sleeping environment is less likely to suffer from suffocation injury. Other people or animals can roll onto the baby or pin the baby in an unsafe position. A separate but close sleep area is the safest for your baby.

Back to sleep is the safest position for a baby to sleep in. Placing your baby on the stomach on soft bedding increases the risk of death by 21 times. A baby who usually sleeps on their back and is suddenly placed to sleep on their stomach has an 18 times greater risk of dying.

The crib is the best place for the baby to sleep. Make sure that the crib is safe by assuring there are no loose items such as blankets, pillows or stuffed animals. The crib should have a firm mattress with one tightly fitted sheet and no bumper pads.