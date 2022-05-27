How do you stay safe on a bicycle?

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Regional Health and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Regional Health, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

Now that summer has arrived and school is out, we want our kids to be outside getting fresh air and exercise. Riding a bicycle is an excellent way for them to do that, but parents should discuss bike safety before sending them out on a ride. Invest in a quality bike helmet that fits properly. Hats or hoods should not be worn under the helmet, and if your child has a fall and hits their head, the helmet should be replaced. Encourage them to wear bright reflective clothing and to keep an eye out for cars and other road hazards.

Since cars are the biggest danger to children on bikes, it is important that they know where they can ride. For young children, the sidewalk is the safest place, but they need to be aware of cars entering and exiting driveways. Older children should use a bike lane when they are available and never ride against traffic. At intersections, children should be taught to walk their bike across the street rather than ride it across and instructed to make eye contact with the driver before crossing.

Keep in mind that while accidents can, and sometimes do, happen, bicycling can be a safe and rewarding hobby. I think the best way to teach kids bike safety is to get out there and ride with them. We all have too much stress and responsibility, but what better way to unwind than to drag that bike out of the garage and feel the wind on your face and the bugs in your teeth! You won’t regret it.