Healthy Beverages Create Healthy Habits for Kids

Sugar-sweetened beverages refer to any drinks that have sugar added such as regular soda, fruit drinks, lemonade, juice drinks, hot chocolate, cider, sports drinks, energy drinks, sweetened flavored waters and sweetened hot or iced coffee and teas.

Sugar-sweetened beverages are not recommended for children under 5 years as they provide little to no nutritional benefit and can replace healthier foods and drinks. Research shows that sugar-sweetened beverages are a leading source of added sugar in the diet and can lead to weight gain and obesity, dental cavities and unhealthy taste preferences. Drinks named “fruit” or “juice” may sound healthy but they often contain as much sugar as soda. Check the ingredient label to see if there are any added sugars which makes the drink a sugar-sweetened beverage. Look for all common names of sugar (raw sugar, brown sugar, coconut sugar, dextrose, sucrose, fructose, glucose, maltose, lactose, high fructose corn syrup, honey, agave, malt syrup, molasses or fruit juice concentrates). New food labels on most products list added sugars.

Children are forming habits that they will carry through their lives. Start them off right by providing healthy options.

What should my child be drinking?