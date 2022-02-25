What new parents need to know about lactation

(Monkey Business Images)

One of the most common concerns we hear from new parents is about milk production and whether the baby is getting enough milk. New parents often do not understand how often infants need to feed at the breast. The more an infant feeds at the breast, the more milk will be made. Anything that interrupts this feeding schedule can have an impact on milk production. Examples include formula feeding or scheduling infant feedings. Infants should not be placed on a feeding schedule, but instead should feed whenever and as often as the infant wants. This is often referred to as cue-based feeding or on-demand feeding. When a parent follows cue-based feeding, the infant will stimulate an adequate milk supply and will be more likely to gain weight appropriately. Although formula feeding may be medically necessary at times, it is important for the parent to know that they must also pump or hand express milk from the breast at the same time the formula is offered to the baby. Any missed feeding or pumping session will result in reduced milk production.

Frequent feeding or pumping in the first two weeks of an infant’s life is especially important. Prolactin, which is the hormone that tells the body to produce milk supply, is highest in the first two weeks after birth. Prolactin drastically drops after two weeks. Therefore, the first two weeks are critical to building long term milk supply. The amount of milk removal in the first two weeks will determine how much milk an individual will be able to make over the next year and beyond. Remember, if a feeding is missed the milk must be expressed in some way to tell the body that milk supply is still needed.

Last, pain during breastfeeding is not normal, and can also negatively impact milk supply. If an individual is experiencing pain or any other concern during breastfeeding, it’s very important to contact a lactation consultant right away. Saint Mary’s Lactation Department is open seven days a week. Our Lactation Consultants not only see all newly delivered families before they leave the hospital but are also available to provide outpatient lactation services as well. We encourage families to reach out to us with any questions or concerns. We offer both in person and virtual appointments to anyone from the community, and our services are free of charge. In addition, we advise all individuals who are due to have a baby to take a breastfeeding class. We offer classes here at Saint Mary’s. To register go to www.saintmarysreno.com. For all questions or to schedule a lactation appointment, please call 775-770-3751.