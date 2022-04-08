Saint Mary’s wants you to consider the importance of bladder health

Saint Mary’s wants you to consider the importance of bladder health

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

(J.M. Guyon - Copyright 2011)

What is considered normal?

· The average bladder can hold about 2 cups of urine before it needs to be emptied.

· The normal range of voiding urine is 6-8 times during a 24 hour period. As we get older, our bladder capacity gets smaller and we may need to pass urine more frequently but usually not more than every 2 hours.

· Urine should flow easily without discomfort in a good, steady stream until the bladder is empty. No pushing or straining is necessary to empty the bladder.

· An urge is a signal that you feel as the bladder stretches to fill with urine. Urges can be felt even if the bladder is not full. Urges are not commands to go to the toilet, merely a signal and can be controlled.

What are good bladder habits?

· Take your time when emptying your bladder. Don’t strain or push to empty your bladder. Make sure you empty your bladder completely each time you pass urine. Do not rush the process.

· Consistently ignoring the urge to go (waiting more than 4 hours between toileting) or urinating too infrequently may be convenient but not healthy for your bladder.

· Avoid going to the toilet “just in case” or more often than every 2 hours. It is usually not necessary to go when you feel the first urge. Try to go only when your bladder is full. Urgency and frequency of urination can be improved by retraining the bladder and spacing your fluid intake throughout the day. Practice good toilet habits. Don’t let your bladder control your life.

Tips to maintain good bladder habits

· Maintain a good fluid intake. Depending on your body size and environment, drink 6-8 cups (8 oz each) of fluid per day unless otherwise advised by your doctor. Not enough fluid creates a foul odor and dark color of the urine.

· Limit the amount of caffeine (coffee, cola, chocolate, or tea) and citrus foods that you consume as these foods can be associated with an increased sensation of urinary urgency and frequency.

· Limit the amount of alcohol you drink. Alcohol increases urine production and also makes it difficult for the brain to coordinate bladder control.

· Avoid constipation by maintaining a balanced diet of dietary fiber.

Cigarette smoking is also irritating to the bladder surface and is associated with bladder cancer. In addition, the coughing associated with smoking may lead to increased incontinent episodes.

Tips for controlling the urge to urinate

· Perform some quick pelvic floor contractions to suppress the urge.

· Mental distraction techniques including visualization of your favorite vacation spot, counting backwards, deep breathing or positive self thoughts, for example, “I can control my bladder” will help control the urge.

· Pressure to the perineal area helps control the urge. Place your hand or a rolled up towel against the crotch of your underwear and apply firm pressure. Alternatively, sit on a rolled up towel placed on a firm chair.

· Never rush or run to get to the toilet when it’s time to go. Always feel “in control” when you stand up to go to the toilet.

Tips for success

· Avoid foods and beverages that irritate your bladder.

· Drink at least 4-8 glasses of water each day.

· Maintain regular bowel habits. If you are constipated, add fiber to your diet.

Dealing with problems and set backs

Setbacks are not uncommon if you have been ill with a cold or flu, are tired, cannot completely concentrate on the program, feel nervous or tense, are sensitive to cold weather or the sound of running water, or are about to start your menstrual period.

If all of the above techniques fail and you still have an overwhelming urge to go, you may use the toilet. The urge feeling needs to be suppressed on a continuous basis; be patient and stick with the program. Before you begin, decide what type of strategy with work for you and use it faithfully.