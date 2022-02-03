Know the signs of perinatal mood disorders

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit www.saintmarysreno.com.

Perinatal mood disorder is the all-inclusive term for mood conditions that effect parents related to pregnancy and birth.

This includes the more familiar pregnancy and postpartum depression as well as conditions such as pregnancy and postpartum anxiety, pregnancy and postpartum obsessive-compulsive disorder, postpartum posttraumatic stress disorder, postpartum psychosis.

It is important to discuss perinatal mood disorders as there has been an uptick in awareness related to the symptoms of depression, such as the inability to care for oneself or tearfulness and thoughts of suicide.

It’s important to also know that there are other behaviors that could be related to this treatable disorder. For example, obsessively checking on the newborn.

If you think that you are suffering from perinatal mood disorder the most important thing to do is to talk about your symptoms. Gather a support system of family and friends who are understanding and most importantly talk to your doctor.

If you do not have people you can turn to for support, there are online resources available.