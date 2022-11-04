World Prematurity Awareness Month

Sponsored - November is Prematurity Awareness Month – an important time to raise awareness of the maternal and infant health crisis of preterm birth. A baby born “preterm” or “premature” means they are born before completing the normal 37 full weeks of gestation during pregnancy. Preterm birth is a leading cause of infant mortality, and babies who survive preterm birth can sometimes have short- and long-term health problems.

November offers us an opportunity to reflect on the nearly 380,000 babies born premature each year in the United States.

When a baby is born premature, they are often placed in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). Moms who are able to breast feed are encouraged to do so, especially for babies in the NICU. Saint Mary’s is proud to offer a Level 3 NICU with dedicated nurses who have decades of combined experience to care for you and your baby.