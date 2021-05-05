Transitioning Your Baby to Solid Foods

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/

Introducing solid foods to your growing baby is a memorable time for most parents. It can messy, fun, and a little scary. There are a few different approaches to transitioning to solid foods. Some of the more popular methods include baby led weening and the traditional texture progression approach.

In baby led weaning, the adult is providing the food items and the child is allowed to hold and self-feeding. This involves a lot of fun finger foods and focuses on encouraging the child to learn how to manage different food textures when they feel comfortable. This method can facilitate social eating during family mealtimes, encourages listening to fullness cues, and positive feelings towards eating.

Traditional progression of texture follows a step-by-step development of chewing skills. Each stage helps to rehearse a different skill. These include, moving from tongue thrusting to lateralization, tongue mashing, up-down munching to rotary jaw movement, and management of food that has multiple textures.

If your child has missed developmental milestones, has low muscle tone or facial weakness, or has a diagnosis that impacts neurodevelopment baby lead weaning is not recommended. A feeding assessment with a feeding specialist may help. Contact us at 775-770-3104 for more information. A referral from your pediatrician is needed to schedule an appointment.

