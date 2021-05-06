Top Tips for Kids Winter Wear

In snow

Younger kids little bodies lose heat rapidly, and this makes them more susceptible to the cold. Those little kids also seem to never actually realize when they are getting cold, so it’s the job of the parents to keep an eye out and know the signs that it’s time to go inside and warm up.

Plus, there’s an art to dressing babies and children for winter, and it’s known as layering.

Winter Layering!

The American Academy of Pediatrics offers this rule of thumb for winter weather dressing: Put babies and children in one more layer of clothing than an adult would wear in the same conditions. Why? Pockets of air between clothing layers actually help trap heat. Layering also allows kids to remove a jacket or sweater when need to stay comfortable.

Don’t Over Do It

Layering your child with too much outerwear can actually make them colder. Over doing it can cause your child to sweat, which can absorb into their layers and cause them to be cold.

Layering 101

There are three basic layers you should know—and materials that are good for each. Here are the basics:

Base Layers

Wicks Moisture

Materials to look for: wool or synthetic fabrics, such as polyester

Should fit snug

Middle Layers

Insulates

Materials to look for: wool, down, or fleece

Should fit close to the body without restraining movement

Outer Layer

Protects from rain, snow, and wind

Materials to look for: a waterproof jacket or shell; outerwear that’s also breathable (such as those made from Gore-Tex) is key if your child will be physically active

Should allow easy movement and have plenty of room for layers

No Cotton

You know that cotton absorbs moisture, and even if you have a protective outer layer on, your sweat can be absorbed into your jeans or cotton clothing and cause you to become colder. It’s usually a good idea to avoid cotton. There are all sorts of modern materials like fleece that are great for winter wear.

Fingers, Toes, and Faces Need Extra Care

Your child’s head, face, ears, hands, and feet are most prone to cold exposure and frostbite. Frostbite can damage the skin and cause numbness. Children’s skin is especially sensitive to the cold, so keep an eye on their extremities. Heavy, non-cotton socks; waterproof boots; waterproof gloves; a scarf; and a hat all are key to keeping everyone toasty and warm on cold days. Earmuffs and facemasks can also provide extra warmth and protection.

Check the Fit

Making sure your kids clothes fit nice and comfortable will help to keep them nice and warm. Shoes and jackets that are too tight can limit circulation, contributing to cold limbs.

Pack a Dry Bag

Keeping dry clothes on hand is an important part of combating the cold. A wet sock or mitten could put an abrupt end to a fun day in the snow. Keep a bag handy that’s got dry socks and gloves and maybe throw a shirt, jacket and pants in to make sure you don’t leave any fun on the table.

Know When to Call it Done

Frost bite starts as a cold frost nip. Watch for red tingly skin that’s been exposed to the cold. Cheeks, fingers, ears, and noses are often first, but the cold can creep in to anyplace. Also watch for chattering teeth. If you start to notice some of these signs, you know it’s time to head inside and warm up with a blanket and some cocoa.

