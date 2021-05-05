Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/

Studies show up to ninety percent of parents leaving the hospital with their newborn are using car seats incorrectly for their baby’s first ride home. While car seats are among the most important item parents will buy for their child, three out of four car seats are misused. While most people assume they are correctly securing the child seat, the statistics show that this is simply not the case. So what are a few things to know about child seat safety?

What parents need to know about car seat safety:

A study by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that over half of all car seats were installed incorrectly. According to the CDC car crashes are a leading cause of death for children, so parents can help keep their children safe by making sure they are using a car seat and using it correctly.

What are some common mistakes?

Thick or puffy jackets are not recommended, its safer to buckle the child in first and then tuck them in with a blanket or jacket.

Similarly, don’t use decorative padding that did not come with the car seat. Use only padding that was crash tested with the seat. Untested pads and puffy jackets may compress on impact, making the straps too loose.

The chest clip should be up around the armpit level, we often see these too low.

The straps should be snug enough to only allow a finger or two underneath, but loose enough so the child can take a deep breathe.

Most commonly with rear-facing seats the angle is incorrect. The angle should be 30-45 degrees.

Most commonly with front-facing seats they are too loose. The seat shouldn’t move more than an inch when the seat is pulled against the seat belt.

How will parents know if they are using their car seat correctly?

It is important to read the manuals of both the car seat and of the vehicle in which its being placed. Some vehicles have specific seats where car seats should not be installed. We always recommend parents make an appointment with a trained car seat technician. This is a hands-on free service that teaches parents how to use their car seat safely in their own car. Contact Remsa Point-of -Impact for more information.

Safety tip: Used car seats my be expired, recalled, could have been in an accident, or may come with padding that was not crash tested. Parents that are having difficulty obtaining a safe car seat, can reach out, there are replacement programs that can help.

For those parents that have safe car seats, please register them so you can be notified of any recall issues.

