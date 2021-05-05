Summer Heat Means Watch for Dehydration

Child drinking pure water in nature ( )

Your body naturally loses water through sweating and urination. If your body loses more fl­uids than you drink, you become dehydrated. Severe dehydration can lead to cramping, shock, kidney failure and other serious problems. Our bodies need water and lots of it. In fact, most of our body is made up of water. In adults, water accounts for 50 to 60 percent of our body. When we are younger it is even more. Water makes up 78 percent of a baby’s body and 65 percent of a child’s. It’s important, particularly during the Summer months, to be mindful of the risks and stay hydrated.

Quick tips to prevent dehydration

always pack water when going on summer adventures

provide children with a sippy cup or regular cup with water and offer it throughout the day-avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day for outdoor activity

What is dehydration?

Dehydration is when someone loses more fluid than they are taking in. There are many causes of dehydration. GI illness, excess sweating, vomiting and diarrhea. Dehydration can be serious for babies and young children. The average adult should drink 2-3 liters of water daily in small increments throughout the day. Ask your pediatrician for a specific amount for you child.

How can we prevent dehydration?

The easiest way to avoided dehydration is to drink plenty of fluids. Avoid being outside during the hottest part of the day and monitor caffeine intake. Pack plenty of water for summer adventures, and ensure children have easy access to a cup with water just for them. Caffeine actually dehydrates your body. Be sure to pack plenty of water for your summer adventures. Make sure to drink plenty of water during these hot summer days to avoid dehydration. The average adult needs 2-3 liters every day. Go on take a sip.

