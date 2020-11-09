Saint Mary’s provides neonatal transport services

(jeramie lu photography)

Sponsored - Northern Nevada is beautiful and vast, but what happens when a baby is born prematurely in a rural community and needs to be closely monitored by nurses and doctors for survival? Saint Mary’s is one hospital that helps our community by sending a team of people, day or night, to help safely transport the baby to a higher level of care.

A nurse practitioner, nurse, and respiratory therapist take a fixed-wing airplane or an ambulance to wherever the baby was born and monitor them during the transport until they arrive safely at Saint Mary’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). This “NICU on Wheels” allows the baby to continue breathing independently or with help, receive any fluids or medications, and stay warm on their way to Saint Mary’s.

Babies are born prematurely for many reasons and need the NICU to help support their breathing, encourage them to safely feed when they are ready, support their growth, and provide whatever individualized care the baby needs. Babies must maintain their own temperature, eat everything from a bottle, and consistently gain weight before they are strong enough to go home and be with their families.

While babies are in the NICU, parents are encouraged to visit often, especially during feeding times. Many families who live in rural communities stay at the Ronald McDonald House to remain close to their little one.

At Saint Mary’s NICU, premature babies are our focus. Join us in celebrating these tiny warriors by wearing purple on World Prematurity Day on November 17, 2020.