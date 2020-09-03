Saint Mary’s Family Birth Center will help make your journey to parenthood memorable

Sponsored - Having a baby is one of the most exciting times in a woman’s life and we are excited you are considering Saint Mary’s as your place of delivery. From the moment you walk into the Labor and Delivery unit, you will feel at home. Our team of nurses will guide you through the process and ensure you are comfortable and supported during your labor experience. We offer a prenatal fitness program through Saint Mary’s Fitness Center and childbirth classes to help you prepare for you new little one. Take our virtual tour to see our rooms and learn about our offerings.

After your new baby arrives, you will be assigned a postpartum room where our team of nurses, lactation consultants, and your pediatrician will visit you throughout your stay. We understand there will be many new faces you will meet and encourage you and your family to ask questions by simply pressing your nurse call light. Our goal is to support the health and wellness of you and your new baby.

After you discharge from Saint Mary’s, we have support groups available to help you adjust to life with a newborn. If you need help, you can always call our Lactation Consultants or Childbirth Educators to answer any of your questions at 775-770-3429.

Here are some additional resources to help you prepare: