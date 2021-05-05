Safety First When You’re in the Summer Sun

Spending time outdoors is a common activity on spring breaks or summer vacations, but remember to protect against the sun’s rays. Everyone is at risk for sunburn. Children especially need to be protected from the sun’s burning rays, since most sun damage occurs in childhood. Like other burns, sunburn will leave the skin red, warm, and painful. In severe cases, it may cause blistering, fever, chills, headache, and a general feeling of illness. Here are some key tips for sun safety.

Babies under 6 months of age should be kept out of direct sunlight

Pediatric patients of all skin types should not rely on sunscreen alone to protect them from harmful UV rays.

The AAP recommends the following in addition to sunscreen:

Seek shade and prioritize outdoor activities for times when the UV index is lowest, which typically is prior to 10 a.m. and after 2 p.m.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved clothing and swimwear with UV-protective fabric. Such garments are becoming more readily available.

Wear UV-blocking sunglasses to protect the eyes and skin around the eyes, and wear wide-brimmed hats to protect the scalp, ears and neck.

The FDA already has declared that two sunscreen ingredients — zinc oxide and titanium dioxide — are “generally regarded as safe and effective

Most of the sun’s rays can come through the clouds on an overcast day; so use sun protection even on cloudy days.

When choosing a sunscreen, look for the words “broad-spectrum” on the label - it means that the sunscreen will protect against both ultraviolet B (UVB) and ultraviolet A (UVA) rays

Reapply sunscreen every two hours, or after swimming or sweating.

About 80 percent of a person’s total lifetime ultraviolet (UV) exposure occurs in the first 18 years of life. It can take less than 10 minutes for a child’s unprotected skin to sunburn

Although young babies are most susceptible to sunburn, it’s important to make sure and take proper sun safety measures for kids and adults of all ages. Simple precautions can help protect you from long term medical problems.

