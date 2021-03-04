Safe Sleep Time Tips for the Baby

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

Once you get your new baby home, there’s plenty of things on your mind. Child proofing, schedule adjusting, sleeping, there’s no shortage of things to occupy your mind and your time. One area you don’t want to forget about is making sure your baby is sleeping safely.

The March of Dimes tells us that safe sleep means putting your baby to sleep in ways that can help protect him from dangers, like choking and suffocation (not being able to breathe), and sudden infant death syndrome (also called SIDS). SIDS is the unexplained death of a baby younger than 1 year old. SIDS usually happens when a baby is sleeping. It’s sometimes called crib death because the baby often dies in his crib. Here are a few tips for safe sleeping:



Put your baby to sleep on his back on a flat, firm surface, like in a crib or bassinet. Do this every time your baby sleeps, including naps.

Put your baby to sleep in his own crib or bassinet. It’s good to share a room with your baby, but don’t share a bed.

Don’t use sleep positioners, like nests or anti-roll pillows. They can cause your baby to stop breathing.

Keep crib bumpers, loose bedding, toys and other soft objects out of your baby’s crib.

Even when baby is awake and playing, there are a few things to keep in mind to help keep baby safe.

Awake/Tummy Time

When AWAKE and SUPERVISED baby should be placed on tummy often. Never cover the baby’s face, day or night. Always keep baby in a smoke free environment to help avoid smoke related health problems.

Prevent Shaking

If you are angry or stressed, put the baby in the crib, step away and take some deep breaths. Wait until you are calm to care for the baby. DO NOT SHAKE THE BABY. You are NOT alone, call this number for help. The Crisis Call Line is available 24/7. Call 775-784-8090 or 800-273-8255 or text ANSWER to 839863 for assistance.