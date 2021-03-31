Nutrition tips for a healthy Pregnancy

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

When you are pregnant, you need more of certain nutrients like protein, iron, folic acid, and iodine. It’s also important to get enough calcium. Making smart food choices can help you have a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. Here are some ideas to help you eat healthy during pregnancy.

Include at least five servings of colorful fruits and vegetables every day. Choose a variety of green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits and berries and starchy vegetable such as peas, corn and sweet potatoes.

Choose lean, well-cooked meats. Practice good food safety to prevent foodborne illness. If you normally have a sandwich for lunch make sure deli meat is heated first and limit tuna to <12 ounces per week. Avoid sushi during pregnancy.

Choose healthy whole grains such as brown rice and pasta, whole wheat bread, cereal and oatmeal.

Drink lots of water every day. Limit caffeine and avoid alcohol.

If you eat cheese and dairy, make sure it is pasteurized. Avoid soft cheeses. Calcium is important for both you and your baby so try to include 2-3 servings/day (milk, yogurt or fortified non-dairy milks and orange juice).

Take a prenatal vitamin to ensure you are getting all of the vitamins and minerals your body needs to support healthy fetal development.

If you are feeling nausea (especially in the first trimester) small frequent meals may be best tolerated. Have healthy snacks on-hand. Cold foods may be better tolerated. Drink plenty of fluids. If you are suffering from severe sickness you may experience some weight gain in the first trimester but symptoms usually resolve into the second trimester and you should start to experience gradual weight gain.

Healthy weight-gain in pregnancy will depend on your weight before becoming pregnant. If your weight was in the healthy range, 25-35 pounds is an appropriate weight gain. Don’t try to lose weight during this time.

Pregnancy Sample 1-Day Menu

Breakfast

1 1/2 cups ready-to-eat, fortified cereal

1 cup low-fat or fat-free milk

1 hard-boiled egg

1/2 cup orange juice

Morning Snack

1 serving low-fat Greek yogurt

Lunch

2 slices whole-wheat bread

2 oz skinless chicken breast

1/4 cup lettuce

2 slices tomato

1 teaspoon mustard

1/2 cup carrot and celery sticks

1 banana

Afternoon Snack

1 apple

1 string cheese

Evening Meal

3 oz roast beef

1 cup mashed potatoes

1 cup cooked broccoli

2 tablespoons salad dressing

Evening Snack

1 tablespoon peanut butter

1 slice whole wheat toast

Healthy, nutritious meals are key to maintaining health as an expecting mother. It’s also a key ingredient in helping the baby grow into a happy healthy newborn. Make sure you’re getting proper nutrition and proper medical care when pregnant.