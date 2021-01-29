Heart Healthy Habits Begin at Home

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/.

Staying healthy—and teaching your children how to stay healthy—is important. Not only does eating right, keeping your stress levels in check, and keeping up with an exercise routine help you feel your best, it also shows your kids how to maintain a healthy lifestyle that they can stick with for life.

We’ve got a few tips for families on how to be heart healthy.

Plan a weekly menu and prep your meals together. Unpack groceries together into the fridge and make it a family activity. By getting your children engaged they will learn to explore and try different fruits and vegetables.

Something as simple as taking a walk together or exploring nature will elevate everyone’s heartrates and increase family bonding. Playing physical games together outside is also enjoyable as a family.

Start small and experiment with one thing at a time. Put the emphasis on what will work best for you and your family.

Helping your kids develop heart-healthy habits begins at home. Involving the whole family by exploring nature together, cooking together, and playing together will increase your bond, and start lifelong habits that are beneficial for a healthy heart.