Getting Kids to Mask Up

Sponsored - Covid-19 continues to spread in our community and health officials are urging us to continue to wash hands, practice social distancing, and wear a mask. Children over the age of 2 should wear a mask in public. This includes places like school and the grocery store.

Many parents find difficulty in helping their children wear a mask. Kids are active, and encouraging them to leave masks in place can be a difficult task. Wearing a mask is new and can feel foreign for our children. Helping children to wear a mask involves time, patience, and a little creativity.

Explain to your children why a mask is important using language they understand. Things like “masks keep our germs to ourselves” or “masks help us stay healthy” are examples. Be consistent in explaining the importance of mask wearing.

Therapeutic play can be another effective tool to help children understand change. Putting a mask on a doll, stuffed animal, or coloring masks onto characters in coloring books helps the concept feel more comfortable. This type of educational play allows children time to adjust to new ideas.

Providing fun and colorful mask options that feature the child’s favorite color or character can generate excitement around wearing a mask. Start with short intervals and increase the time the child is expected to wear the mask.

Model the behavior you want your child to repeat. Wear a mask yourself and encourage your child through modeling.

Denise Rawson, BSN, RN

Saint Mary’s Health Network

