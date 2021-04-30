Don’t Let Your Bladder Control Your Life!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Saint Mary’s Health Network and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Saint Mary’s Health Network, visit https://www.saintmarysreno.com/

Having a healthy bladder is important to all of us! The urinary system performs many functions, including (but not limited to); elimination, controlling levels of electrolytes and regulating blood pressure. You should be aware of your bladder condition and know what’s normal and what’s not. Identifying and treating bladder issue can help improve your overall health and make life more enjoyable.

What is considered normal?

• The average bladder can hold about 2 cups of urine before it needs to be emptied

• The normal range of voiding urine is 6-8 times during a 24-hour period. As we get older (or if a person is pregnant), bladder capacity can get smaller and we may need to pass urine more frequently, but usually not more than every 2 hours.

• Urine should flow easily without discomfort in a good, steady stream until the bladder is empty. No pushing or straining is necessary to empty the bladder.

• An urge is a signal that you feel as the bladder stretches to fill with urine. Urges can be felt even if the bladder is not full. Urges are not commands to go to the toilet, merely a signal and can be controlled.

It’s funny but, most people don’t ever think about bladder habits. As part of a healthy lifestyle, it doesn’t hurt to be aware of what’s going on with your bladder and make sure you are taking small steps to maintain your bladder’s health.

What are good bladder habits?

• Take your time when emptying your bladder. Don’t’ strain or push to empty your bladder. Make sure you empty your bladder completely each time you pass urine. Do not rush the process.

• Consistently ignoring the urge to go (waiting more than 4 hours between toileting) or urinating too infrequently may be convenient, but not healthy for your bladder.

• Avoid going to the toilet “just in case” or more often than every 2 hours. It is usually not necessary to go when you feel the first urge. Try to go only when your bladder is full. Urgency and frequency of urination can be improved by retraining the bladder and spacing your fluid intake throughout the day. Practice good toilet habits. Don’t let your bladder control your life.

Practice good bladder habits and contact your doctor if you notice irregularities in your bladder function.