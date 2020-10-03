Care you can trust when your child has an emergency

Sponsored - Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center is driven by a common mission – to deliver compassionate, quality care to patients and better healthcare to communities. Whether in the middle of a pandemic or amidst a period of calm, Saint Mary’s is passionate about serving the public. With multiple resources and programs available, one form of care worth highlighting are the pediatric services within the Emergency Department.

The expert staff dedicated to pediatric medicine include some of highest trained providers in the region. Featured in the Emergency Department are credentialed staff, top-of-the-line equipment, and private treatment rooms which give the patient and family comfort and privacy to kickstart the healing process.

When your child is sick or injured, it can be very scary. Understanding the magnitude of the situation and having a passion for providing high-level care to your baby or child are at the heart of what drives the Saint Mary’s pediatric team.

In addition to exceptional medical treatment, the pediatric team at Saint Mary’s offers a thorough and sincere approach to wellness-with coloring books, crayons, stuffed animals, stickers, music, and sometimes even popsicles! One promise from Saint Mary’s is this - a whole lot of love will be given to your child.

Outside of clinical practice, Saint Mary’s is still working hard in other areas to keep you and your child safe when inside the hospital. Screenings at the entrance for every individual and mask requirements for all represent effective strategies that are being utilized for patient, family, and staff safety. When it comes to caring for your child, Saint Mary’s makes every effort to best ensure health and wellbeing. With safety awards from the Leapfrog Group paired with clinical excellence honors, their comprehensive approach to family-centered pediatric care can be trusted.

No matter the symptoms, time of day, or day of week, Saint Mary’s is there to help. In the event of a pediatric or infant emergency, you can take comfort knowing that you and your child are in the best hands.