Car seat safety

Sponsored - Road injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries to children in the United States. Correctly used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71 percent.

Make sure you buy the correct car seat. Babies need to ride in a rear-facing car seat as long as possible until at least 2 years of age.

A properly fitted car seat harness can prevent injury in an accident. Be sure the chest clip is on the child’s chest and not on the abdomen. Do not put your child in a car seat with bulky clothing on such as a jacket or blankets.

Have your car seat installed correctly.

All of these things can help your keep your child safe while on the road.